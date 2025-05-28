Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (the "Company" or "Magna") is pleased to announce that the company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, and begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MGMNF". The Company upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

2025 Quarterly Results Conference Call and Webcast

Magna Mining is scheduled to release their Q1 2025 financial results and MD&A after the market close on Thursday May 29, 2025. The company will be holding its first quarterly results conference call and webcast on Friday May 30, 2025 at 8:00 am EDT. The conference call details are as follows:

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14081

Participant Dial In: (N. America Toll Free): 1-844-763-8274

Participant International Dial In: 1-647-484-8814

Conference call participants should ask to join the Magna Mining Inc. quarterly results conference call.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Podolsky, Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253575

SOURCE: Magna Mining Inc.