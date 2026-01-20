Magna Mining Inc.: Magna Mining Announces Q4 Production Results

SUDBURY, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Q4 2025 production results from the McCreedy West Mine, located in the North Range of the Sudbury Basin, northeastern Ontario, Canada.



Highlights:

During the quarter, McCreedy West produced 84,953 tons of ore from the 700 Copper Zone at an average grade of 1.31% copper, 0.23% nickel, 1.05 g/t platinum, 1.10 g/t palladium, 0.45 g/t gold and 15.51 g/t silver.

Underground development during the quarter totaled 1,688 feet, in line with Company forecasts.

Diamond drilling at McCreedy West during the quarter totaled 29,334 feet, an increase of 91% over Q3 2025.





Jeff Huffman, COO of Magna, stated, "Our team at McCreedy West excelled during the fourth quarter, safely mining and shipping 84,953 tons of ore to Vale's Clarabelle mill in Sudbury. Underground mine development continued to be a focus and is now providing the increased operational flexibility we have been targeting. Magna's development crews are now fully staffed and we no longer are using mining contractors for our underground development. The results of a Life of Mine ("LOM") plan for McCreedy West, which will include our maiden reserve estimate, is expected to be released in the coming weeks in conjunction with our 2026 guidance."

Quarterly production of 84,953 tons of ore represents an increase of 13% over Q3 as mining rates increased in November and December, following the compressed air system failure and the power related delays, which impacted operations during Q3 and early Q4. Access to stopes with high grade precious metals was achieved during Q4 and resulted in an increase in platinum, palladium, gold and silver grades compared to Q3. Underground development continued to be a focus during Q4, totalling 1,688 feet which was in line with expectations. With three underground drill rigs active at McCreedy West for the entire quarter, diamond drill footage increased to 29,334 feet, up 91% compared to Q3. The increase in diamond drilling will provide important geological information to support current mining operations, as well as longer term mine planning.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna commented, "We ended 2025 on a high note, with very strong fourth quarter production, combined with excellent development and diamond drilling footage. This has allowed us to remove low grade stopes from our mining plans and focus on quality production. Although copper is our most important metal at McCreedy West, our grades for gold, platinum and palladium during Q4 were more than double what we mined in Q3, and silver grades were up more than 40% during a period of strong precious metals prices. This highlights the unique polymetallic nature of Sudbury deposits, providing us the flexibility to tailor our mining operations to the prevailing commodity price trends. With copper prices near all-time highs and the recent rebound in nickel prices, McCreedy West has entered 2026 with fantastic operational and economic momentum. I need to thank the team at the mine for their commitment and dedication to safe production and continuous improvement at the operation. As we ended 2025, I reflected on what we set out to accomplish at our McCreedy West operation, which was to invest the capital and effort in the mine to set us up for success in 2026 and beyond. I believe we have accomplished this goal and 2026 will be an exciting year for Magna."

Table 1: McCreedy West Mine Q4 2025 Tons Shipped and Grades1

Q4 2025 Short Tons Shipped 84,953 Copper Grade (%)

(contained) 1.31% Nickel Grade (%)

(contained) 0.23% Platinum (g/t)

(contained) 1.05 Palladium (g/t)

(contained) 1.10 Gold (g/t)

(contained) 0.45 Silver (g/t)

(contained) 15.51

1Grades for ore shipped during Q4 are preliminary in nature and subject to change upon final settlement with Vale's Clarabelle mill.

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "might", "potential", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "could", "should", "would", "will", "continue", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "prospective", "significant", "fantastic", or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, economic, technical and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the failure of additional drilling to support assumptions, expectations or estimates of potential mineralization, metal tonnes or grade, the failure of additional drilling to support additional expansion or delineation of estimated resources, the failure of additional drilling to support production planning, the failure to maintain an adequate rate of development to maintain production, the failure to meet production, cost or development expectations, forecasts or guidance, the lack of availability of drill rigs to implement exploration or other programs or the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with additional exploration or other drilling, continued delays for assay results, the failure to bring the Levack and Crean Hill mines back into production, and other risks disclosed in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis, available on the SEDAR+ website (at: www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack- Crean Hill- Podolsky, and Shakespeare-

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup

Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA

Executive Vice President

705-482-9667

Email: info@magnamining.com