Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the La Manchuria Gold and Silver Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"La Manchuria represents an incredibly rare opportunity for an exploration company. It has evidence of extremely high gold and silver grades that we believe are the sources or 'feeder zones' of the near-surface disseminated resources defined by the previous operators. The project was identified by Astra's in-country team in 2023 and secured in 2024 as Argentina's attractiveness to foreign investment increased. We are excited to test our new understanding of the controls on high grade with the company's maiden 2,500 metre program at La Manchuria in March."

Project Update

In January, field crews were mobilized to La Manchuria to conduct a 120 linear km detailed ground magnetic survey with surface mapping to confirm the new geological model. This work is being used to finalize drill targets for the fully-funded drill program, which is expected to commence in March.

The company believes the high-grade historic intercepts (including 20.5m grading 10.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 810 g/t silver, 4.0m grading 26.3 g/t gold and 3,156 g/t silver and 2.0m grading 52.6 g/t gold and 3,274 g/t silver, as described in "Updated Technical Report On The Mineral Resources Of The La Manchuria Project, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina" with an effective date of February 28, 2019) represent the hydrothermal plumbing system and are open to expand at depth and along strike. These will be among other priority targets in the upcoming drill program.

Permitting is proceeding on schedule. The Company submitted an updated IIA (Informe de Impacto Ambiental) in November 2024 and promptly received comments from the Mining Secretary, requesting the updating of two required field studies. Those studies have been completed and submitted to the Mining Secretary's office, and the Company expects to receive its drill permit this month.

Corporate Update

The Company would like to remind shareholders of the upcoming expiration of in-the-money (as of market close on February 18) warrants which were issued in conjunction with the financing closed on February 28, 2023 (see Astra news release dated March 2, 2023). The warrants will expire on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 5pm Pacific Time. Warrant holders who wish to exercise are asked to contact the company as soon as possible to ensure timely exercise. The Company has received exercise notice from some of the warrant holders and is expecting more in the coming days.

Astra will be attending the Metals Investor Forum (MIF) and Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conferences in March.

The MIF conference runs from February 28th - March 1st and CEO Brian Miller will be presenting on Saturday, March 1st from 11:30-12:30 Eastern Time.

The Company will be exhibiting at the PDAC conference, March 2nd - 5th, in the Investors Exchange at booth number 2310. Astra has also been selected to exhibit in the Core Shack on Sunday March 2nd and Monday 3rd in booth number 3104A. Exploration Director, Diego Guido, will be displaying samples of the high-grade drill core from the La Manchuria project.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America. La Manchuria is a gold and silver deposit located in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest. The Pampa Paciencia gold-silver project is 100% owned by Astra and located in northern Chile.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

