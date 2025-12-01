Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on exploration activities at the La Manchuria Gold and Silver Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Company is approximately halfway through its 10,000 metre Phase II drill program, with 5,119 metres of DDH in 25 holes currently completed. Initial assays are expected in December, with the bulk of results returned in early 2026. Drilling has paused for results and will resume in early 2026.

Current Phase II Highlights include:

Significant strike extension of the West Feeder vein system;

A newly constructed 3-D geophysical model is accurately predicting veins below surface;

Veins and/or veinlets encountered in every drill hole;

Definition of the first continuous vein at Eastern Zone;

A new parallel vein structure approximately 350 metres northeast of the Eastern Zone.

Astra's Exploration Director, Diego Guido commented:

"The Phase II drill program was designed to test lateral extensions of the shallow epithermal vein system, and to test a new 3-D geophysical targeting model. All of the drill holes intersected veins and/or veinlets with clear evidence of mineralization in some of them.

"The strike length of the Main Zone has been extended from approximately 500 to 800 metres, particularly in the West Feeder veins. We have also confirmed the first continuous vein of at least 200 metres of strike length and up to 150 meters deep in the Eastern Zone, and have intersected a new parallel structure about 350 metres northeast of the Eastern Zone. The recently constructed 3-D geophysical model has demonstrated to be a powerful tool for targeting mineralized veins beneath surface. We will continue testing the model with more drilling inside the existing survey boundary, and will expand that survey to other areas of the project prior to restarting drilling."

Program Details

Prior to drilling, the company completed a comprehensive program of detailed geological mapping, together with the compilation and reprocessing of geophysical data. Regional ground magnetics were expanded with an additional 150 line-kilometres, and raw geophysical data was reprocessed to improve the delineation of known vein hosting structures. This work supported the development of a predictive 3-D geophysical model for targeting new epithermal veins.

The resistivity reprocessing clearly identifies fault blocks and the best elevations to target prospective veins in the downthrown blocks to the northwest and southeast areas of the West Feeder in the Main Zone (Figure 1). The West Feeder hosts some of the thickest veins and highest grades currently known in the system.

Figure 1: Long section of the West Feeder in the Main Zone with interpreted downthrown target areas with completed holes (in blue) pending assay results. Long section location shown in Figure 2. Resistivity values expressed in ohm-m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/276334_f318fea0a4b7f827_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Phase II holes drilled to date with pending assays in blue. Previous drill hole traces and collars in black. Limit of reprocessed geophysical survey in white. Locations of long (Figure 1) and cross (Figure 3) sections in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/276334_f318fea0a4b7f827_003full.jpg

Long (Figure 1) and cross (Figure 3) sections of the 3-D model show the relationship with the resistivity highs, particularly the edges of the anomalies and the location of known veins. This model was used to predict the location of the new veins confirmed by the Phase II drill program.

Figure 3: 3-D resistivity cross section showing known veins and their correlation with resistivity high/low margins. Phase II holes in blue. Cross section location shown in Figure 2. Resistivity values expressed in ohm-m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/276334_f318fea0a4b7f827_004full.jpg

An additional four holes were drilled at the Eastern Zone, allowing for the first interpretation of vein continuity within this previously underexplored area of the shallow epithermal vein system. These new holes confirmed a fault-related vein with a minimum strike length of approximately 200 metres and 150 meters deep below the surface.

The Company also completed the first two drill holes at a newly defined target located 350 metres east of the Eastern Zone, now referred to as the Road Zone.

Astra to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference



Astra's CEO, Brian Miller, will give a live presentation followed by an open Q&A session at 4pm Eastern Time on December 3rd. Those wishing to attend Astra's presentation can register here.



Investors may also request to schedule a 1:1 meeting with Astra's CEO on December 5th, 8th, and 9th by confirming a time here.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

The 100% owned Cerro Bayo project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

