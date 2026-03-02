Highlights:

Basalto Zone - Hole LMD-128: 6.3 metres grading 837 g/t silver and 3.32 g/t gold including 1 metre grading 3,309 g/t silver and 11.45 g/t gold 1 metre grading 1,209 g/t silver and 6.07 g/t gold



East Feeder of Main Zone - Hole LMD-123: 1 metre grading 541 g/t silver and 2.0 g/t gold

Veins in the Main Zone appear to be converging with depth, revealing compelling drill targets for high-grade feeder systems at relatively shallow depths

High-grade mineralization near surface in the Basalto Zone, an unexplored parallel vein system approximately 200 to 300 metres southwest of the Main Zone, significantly increasing the size of the vein field

Multiple mineralized zones in all seven drill holes reported in this release continue to add size to the bulk-tonnage disseminated deposit

The Company is fully-funded for another 5,000 metres expected to commence in the coming weeks

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second batch of assays consisting of seven DDH holes from the Phase II drill program at the La Manchuria Gold and Silver Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Assays remain pending for 12 holes.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"We are very encouraged with this set of drill holes for a number of reasons. First, structural data shows early indications that the West, Central, and East Feeders in the Main Zone could be converging at depth, which is exactly what we'd hoped to see in our pursuit of the high-grade feeder structures. These feeder structures often represent the most concentrated grades in epithermal systems and can have high economic value, especially if located at shallow vertical depths. They are the 'plumbing system' which feeds the bulk disseminated system near surface. Second, these results further expand the footprint of the bulk disseminated system with high grades near surface, which remains open in all directions."

Astra's Exploration Director, Diego Guido commented:

"The mineralization and vein textures encountered at the Basalto Zone (including the presence of banded chalcedony, adularia, bladed calcite, amethyst, and silver sulfosalts) confirms a shallow-level low-sulphidation epithermal (LSE) environment in a previously untested area of La Manchuria. This further expands the vein field which remains open in all directions. The high-grade silver (locally multi-kilogram silver) accompanied by significant gold values within this shallow LSE setting highlights the fertility of the La Manchuria hydrothermal system and supports continued drilling in the area."

Program Details

A total of 25 drill holes were completed in late 2025 totaling 5,119 metres (see Feb 10, 2026, news release: "Astra Intersects 1,286 g/t Silver and 9.0 g/t Gold Over 3.1 Metres; Extends High-Grade at Depth and Along Strike at La Manchuria Project, Argentina"). The drill program focused on expanding the near-surface footprint of the system with shallow (<200m vertical depth) drill holes.

The seven holes reported in this news release are from the Basalto Zone, Main Zone, and Road Zone (Figure 1). Every hole intersected multiple intervals of gold and silver mineralization, most of which exceeded 1 g/t gold equivalent (Table 1) with local areas of very high grades in the newly-discovered Basalto Zone.





Figure 1: Phase II holes drilled to date with assays for the seven holes in this news release highlighted in yellow. Location for long section in Figure 3 in dark blue dashed line.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/285835_77ed7cd6c41b4880_002full.jpg

The Company has recently mobilized field crews to carry out geophysical surveys to extend the current 3D resistivity model to the south and west beneath post-mineral cover. This will provide additional drill targets for the upcoming 5,000 metre program expected to commence in late March or early April.

Basalto Zone

Holes LMD-127 and LMD-128 were located in the Basalto Zone and designed to test the northwestern and southeastern extensions of the initial two holes drilled in the area, LMD-105 (Phase I) and LMD-117 (Phase II), which were reported previously.

Hole LMD-128 intersected two shallow groups of silver-rich veinlets and hydrothermal breccias from 24.5 to 39 metres downhole which included 6.3 metres grading 837 g/t silver and 3.32 g/t gold (Figure 2). The vein system strikes west-northwest and dips to the east. This system remains open along strike and at depth.

Some of the veinlets intersected in LMD-128 are oriented subparallel to the drill core axis. Variable strikes and dips of quartz veinlets (even parallel to bedding) were observed at some Main Zone outcrops and are related to the shallow level. Based on current geological interpretation, the true thickness of this mineralized zone is estimated to be 40-50% of the reported downhole interval (Figure 2).

Hole LMD-127 intersected two zones of mineralization (Table 1) associated with shallow-level veins and veinlets hosted within an andesitic sill. Anomalous gold and silver values within the andesitic sill are considered encouraging, as they may indicate potential for higher-grade mineralization within the underlying pyroclastic host rocks.





Figure 2: Cross section of hole LMD-128 showing the shallow mineralized areas at Basalto Zone. Gold and silver results are in grams per tonne (g/t).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/285835_77ed7cd6c41b4880_003full.jpg

West Feeder at Main Zone

The West Feeder, currently ~750 metres in strike length, contains some of the thickest veins and highest grades currently known at La Manchuria and is open in all directions.

Holes LMD-125 and LMD-126 were designed to test the northwest portion of the West Feeder (Figure 1 and Figure 3). Both holes intersected gold and silver mineralization within shallow epithermal system levels. The Company believes the relatively lower gold and silver grades are a result of shallow system levels, indicating that deeper portions of the system have potential for more significant mineralization. Assays are pending for four more holes in this area (Figure 3) three of which are approximately 50 metres beneath LMD-126.

It is noteworthy that the highest grade interval in LMD-126 was hosted within an andesitic sill, further demonstrating that this host rock is more productive than previously recognized.





Figure 3: Long section of the West Feeder in the Main Zone (location shown in Figure 1 by dark blue dashed line) with interpreted downthrown target areas. Completed Phase II holes in blue pending assay results. Previously reported Phase II holes in black/white. LMD-125 and LMD-126 reported in this news release in red. Resistivity values expressed in ohm-m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/285835_77ed7cd6c41b4880_004full.jpg

East Feeder at Main Zone

Drill holes LMD-123 and LMD-124 were designed to test, from north to south, the eastern portion of the Main Zone, referred to as the East Feeder (Figure 1) which is now interpreted to dip toward the southwest. This may be significant, as early data indicates the West, Central, and East Feeders of the Main Zone could be converging at depth and makes for a compelling drill target in the upcoming program.

Both holes returned multiple gold and silver intervals along their lengths (Figure 1 and Table 1) further supporting and refining the shallow bulk disseminated mineralization model for the Main Zone, which remains open in all directions at the East Feeder.

The highest grade interval in LMD-123 (1.0 m grading 2.04 g/t Au and 540.91 g/t Ag) was hosted within an andesitic sill, further demonstrating the productive nature of some of the andesitic units in the system.

Road Zone

In the Road Zone, hole LMD-122 represents the first drill test of the area. The hole intersected two epithermal structures representing the shallowest system elevations observed to-date. Although only low-grade mineralization was encountered, the observed epithermal textures suggest potential for fully-preserved and higher-grade mineralization at depth.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/285835_table1.jpg

Table 1: Assays from seven holes of Phase II drilling at La Manchuria using cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t AuEq. Ag:Au ratio of 60 using $3,600 Au and $60 Ag. Recoveries of 94% for Au and 85% for Ag is an average based on three regional mine operations1 and are reflected in AuEq and AgEq values above. Table shows results greater than 1 g/t AuEq. Estimated true widths are approximately 85% of widths reported herein for all the holes, except those in the Basalto Zone (LMD-127 & LMD-128) where some veinlets are parallel to drill core and true width is estimated to be 40-50%.

Sampling Procedures

Drill samples consisted of HQ core which were split in half, sampled, bagged, and tagged by Astra's geological team and then delivered to the Alex Stewart International Argentina laboratory in Mendoza. Drill samples were prepared with P5 code and then analyzed with fire assay for gold (Au4-50) and multi-elements by ICP (ICP-AR 39). Silver (>200 g/t) over-limits were analyzed by gravity method (Ag4A-50). A total of 131 Blanks and 154 standards (4 different Au and Ag grades) were used as QAQC for the group of 2,831 samples.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest from the owner, Patagonia Gold Corp, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

The 100% owned Cerro Bayo project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

