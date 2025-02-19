OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, basic apparel maker Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.38 to $3.58 per share on a revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.48 per share on revenue growth of 4.55 percent to $3.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company said net sales are expected to be up low single digits year over year. Excluding the impact of the Under Armour sock license agreement, net sales are expected to be up mid-single digits.On Tuesday, the company's Board of Directors approved and declared a 10 percent higher cash dividend of $0.226 per share, payable on April 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 12, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX