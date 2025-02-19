OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin (GRMN) said it expects full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $6.80 billion, an increase of approximately 8% over 2024. The company expects full-year pro forma EPS to be approximately $7.80.Fourth quarter GAAP EPS was $2.25 and pro forma EPS was $2.41, representing 40% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Consolidated revenue was $1.82 billion, a 23% increase compared to the prior year quarter.The Board intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 6, 2025, a cash dividend in the amount of $3.60 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX