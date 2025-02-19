WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $83.97 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $98.35 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.431 billion from $1.338 billion last year.Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $83.97 Mln. vs. $98.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.431 Bln vs. $1.338 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX