Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of core drilling at the Sherridon copper-gold project in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake District of west-central Manitoba. The drill program is fully funded and will include holes at the Bob Lake deposit and at new regional target areas.

This winter program will comprise up to five holes, and utilize frozen lakes and ground to enable simplified access to areas that have not previously been drilled, and ensure environmental footprint is minimised. Drilling has recently commenced in the Bob Lake area.

Sherridon is a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project with a significant mining history and multiple copper-rich massive sulphide occurrences, in an infrastructure-rich location.

Drill targets at Bob Lake include the main Bob Lake host horizon, and the sparsely tested Bob Lake footwall horizon. Additionally, the program will test an interpreted major fold hinge structure to the southeast of the Bob Lake deposit. In addition, the campaign will test compelling targets that are away from past drill areas, which have been identified by the integration of geology, geophysics, and structure.

The drill program is facilitated through excellent support from the local First Nations community, highlighted by the 2023 signing of an Exploration Agreement with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, and the 2024 receipt of an award for reconciliation efforts from Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association (MMDF). This drilling program also functions as a platform for local training of individuals in the Sherridon community through employment, skills development and investment.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said "The start of 2025 has been cold in Manitoba, providing excellent conditions for access preparation across frozen ground. We are utilizing winter conditions to test new target areas well away from the five historical mineral resources or mined areas. We appreciate the support of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, the Sherridon community, and Quesnel Bros. Diamond Drilling Ltd in completing the winter program and will update shareholders as results are available."

T2 Metals personnel shall be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto from 2nd to 5th of March (https://pdac.ca/convention-2025). Please get in touch to schedule a time to meet our representatives, or visit Booth No. 2941 in the Investors Exchange.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

