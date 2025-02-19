Momentum continues in first month of 2025 with estimated revenues and interest income in the range of $7.75 - $8.25 million

Strong continued performance driven by significant increases in trading volumes, active user growth and new sign ups

Assets under custody of approximately $2.4 billion as of January 31, 2025, an increase of 14% from prior month

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced certain corporate updates and unaudited estimates for the month of January 2025. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

January 2025 Corporate Updates:

Estimated revenue and interest income was in the range of $7.75 - $8.25 million, representing an increase of approximately 14% from the Q4 monthly average.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare facilitated over $543 million in combined trading volumes during the month, representing an increase of approximately 44% from the Q4 monthly average.

Client assets under custody were approximately $2.4 billion as of January 31, 2025, an increase of approximately 14% from December 31, 2024.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare had over 127,000 monthly active users in January, an increase of approximately 15% from the Q4 monthly average.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare had over 20,000 sign-ups in January, representing an increase of approximately 25% from the Q4 monthly average.

During the month of January, approximately 15.9 million warrants issued as part of the Company's January 30th, 2023 brokered private placement were exercised. This resulted in the Company receiving approximately $4.8 million in cash. Approximately 6.6 million warrants were not exercised and expired.

"Coming off a record fourth quarter of 2024, the first month of 2025 demonstrated continued momentum, as WonderFi experienced strong trading volumes and user activity across the Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms," said Dean Skurka, CEO of WonderFi. "WonderFi's deliberate positioning and investment in its platforms has enabled it to become an important and leading beneficiary of the growth in the adoption of digital assets, and it is reflected in our results."

NASDAQ and Other Corporate Matters

In addition, the Company is pleased to confirm that its application to the NASDAQ stock exchange has been submitted and is currently under review. The Company's recently appointed director, Paul Pathak, is leading and guiding WonderFi's efforts in respect of this application. Mr. Pathak has extensive public market experience, including as a director of public companies in both the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Pathak is also a partner at a Toronto-based law firm with a practice that focuses on corporate, securities, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and commercial law.

WonderFi also announced that Noel Biderman, Rob Godfrey, and Igor Gimelshtein have stepped down from the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective February 18, 2025. WonderFi is grateful to Noel, Rob and Igor for their contributions to the Board while the Company has achieved record performance milestones.

About WonderFi



WonderFi owns one of the largest regulated crypto trading platforms in Canada and is a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $2.4B in client assets under custody, WonderFi's operating businesses are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining applicable licenses. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring our operational results. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. They do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are used to provide investors with additional insight into the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

