Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced work on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Montauban Project. This reassessment aims to provide a more precise evaluation of the project's economic potential, considering current gold prices at $2,930.00 USD per ounce and silver prices at $32.50 USD per ounce (as of February 18, 2025).

The previous economic analysis of Montauban's fully permitted pre-production tailings project was based on lower metal prices. Given the substantial increase in gold and silver prices, the Company believes it is prudent to update key project metrics, ensuring stakeholders have the most current data available.

Why This Matters for ESGold and Investors

Enhanced Project Economics: The updated PEA will assess how rising gold and silver prices impact key financial metrics, including internal rate of return (IRR), net present value (NPV), and payback period.

The updated PEA will assess how rising gold and silver prices impact key financial metrics, including internal rate of return (IRR), net present value (NPV), and payback period. Improved Cash Flow Projections: With Montauban's low-capex profile and near-term production timeline, the Company anticipates that higher metal prices could significantly strengthen expected cash flow.

With Montauban's low-capex profile and near-term production timeline, the Company anticipates that higher metal prices could significantly strengthen expected cash flow. Responsible Development: The updated PEA aligns with ESGold's commitment to transparency and responsible resource development, ensuring all stakeholders have access to the most relevant economic assessments.

Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold, commented; "With gold prices reaching new highs, we see a unique opportunity to reassess the Montauban Project's economics under significantly improved market conditions. Our goal is to provide an updated, data-driven assessment that accurately reflects the project's near-term production potential and long-term value creation for shareholders."

The updated PEA is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, after which the Company will provide further details on the revised financial outlook for Montauban.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

