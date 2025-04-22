Collaborative funding strategy aligns with sustainable development, job creation, and clean mining innovation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the company is actively engaging with both the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada to explore funding support as it advances the Montauban Project toward near-term gold and silver production.

ESGold is proud to reaffirm its commitment to responsible innovation and sustainable development as it advances construction of a 500-tonne pilot plant and a 1,000-tonne commercial facility in Montauban, Quebec. As part of its growth strategy, the company is actively engaging with both the Quebec and Canadian governments to explore non-dilutive funding support that aligns with shared goals of environmental stewardship, technological innovation, and regional economic development.

"As ESGold transitions from developer to producer, our focus is on building lasting value not just for shareholders, but for the communities in which we operate," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold Corp. "By engaging in meaningful collaboration with government stakeholders, we aim to position Montauban as a model of clean resource development and economic revitalization."

The company's operations are designed to generate meaningful impact, with a focus on creating 20 to 30 new direct jobs, prioritizing local contractors, and embedding sustainable practices at every stage of production. ESGold is also investing in high-performance equipment and the development of proprietary technology, positioning the company at the forefront of responsible resource extraction in Canada.

Beyond production, ESGold's ongoing exploration activities across the Montauban land package are expected to create significant additional employment. For every drill rig deployed, the company anticipates multiple contract jobs being created, including roles for drill operators, geologists, and lab technicians. This exploration activity not only supports long-term resource expansion but also amplifies the project's economic contribution at both the local and regional levels.

Key Highlights of the Grant Initiative:

Government Collaboration: Active discussions with provincial and federal partners to support construction, equipment acquisition, and innovation.

Job Creation: The Montauban operation targets the creation of 20 to 30 new direct jobs, with additional employment expected through contracted exploration activity - including drill rig operators, geologists, and lab technicians.

Sustainable Impact: ESGold will prioritize local contractors, integrate clean technologies, and embed sustainable principles throughout the project lifecycle.

Innovation Leadership: Investment into high-performance equipment and intellectual property development will support ESGold's ambition to lead in responsible resource extraction.

These efforts align with Quebec's clean industry initiatives and Canada's broader goals for innovation-driven, sustainable economic growth. The Montauban Project is already fully permitted and under construction, with gold and silver production expected before year end.

ESGold will continue to keep the market apprised as discussions with stakeholders' progress.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

