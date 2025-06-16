Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units at a price of $0.73 per unit, with the goal of raising up to $3.285 million in gross proceeds. The offering is expected to close in one or more tranches, with the initial closing scheduled for June 20th, 2025.

Each unit will consist of one common share in the company and one common share purchase warrant. Every whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.91, valid for an eighteen month period from the date of issuance.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Offering will be allocated to:

Commencement of mill circuit construction and related assembly;

Final project mobilization for the Montauban Gold-Silver Project; and

General working capital requirements.

The private placement remains subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its Montauban Gold-Silver Project toward near-term production while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and strategic exploration. The Montauban Project, located 80 km west of Quebec City, combines production-readiness with untapped district-scale exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit www.esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, 3D modeling visuals, and media coverage.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

