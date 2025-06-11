Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast. In today's episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with Paul Mastantuono, CEO & Director of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF).

ES Gold Corp is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company leading innovation in clean mining and sustainable exploration.

Listen to the podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/how-esgold-s-fully-permitted-montauban-project-is-set-to-redefine-near-production-success--66494333.

Watch on YouTube:

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xOVn9vuzjA

In this podcast we dive into ESGold's strategic shift toward focusing on high-value, low-cost resources like tailings and surface ore bodies at their flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

We also explore ESGold's founding in 2010, driven by a vision to fast-track production and deliver shareholder value by moving away from the traditional drilling-heavy model of junior mining.

Additionally, we touch on the company's share structure and newest key members to the team.

Flagship Montauban Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/255192_a839f4f114d0f8f5_001full.jpg

Key takeaways from interview:

Fully Permitted

Near Term Production: ESGold Launches Final Concentration Tests Ahead Of First Production at Montauban

https://esgold.com/esgold-launches-final-concentration-tests-ahead-of-first-production-at-montauban/

Management & Board Updates

https://esgold.com/esgold-appoints-mining-executive-peter-espig-to-board-of-directors/

Under 75 Million Shares outstanding to date.

https://esgold.com/investors/

Corporate Presentation

https://esgold.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/ESGold-Corporate-Presentation-2024-03-v2.pdf

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces. https://esgold.com/

Montauban: https://esgold.com/montauban-gold-project/

X: https://x.com/ESGold_Corp

