Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast. In today's episode of Exploring Mining Podcast, Host Cali Van Zant speaks with Gordon Robb, newly appointed CEO of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D).





New ESGold CEO Gordon Robb

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/257554_d4d35eeb14e0c90f_001full.jpg

In the interview, Robb discusses his transition from Scottie Resources to his new role as CEO of ESGold, bringing his extensive background in finance and mining to the forefront.

He outlines ESGold's strategic priorities, emphasizing a risk-off approach to exploration and a rapid path to cash flow through the Montauban Project, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

Gordon highlights upcoming catalysts, including an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and shares insights into the robust gold and silver market, underscoring what makes ESGold a standout among junior mining stocks.

With a focus on clean mining and sustainable exploration, ESGold is positioned to redefine value in the precious metals sector.

Read CEO Announcement Here: https://esgold.com/esgold-appoints-gordon-robb-as-ceo-marking-a-new-era-of-leadership-and-growth/.

Read June 30th Press release highlights: https://esgold.com/esgold-expands-montauban-mine-building-to-4000-sq-ft-ahead-of-key-operational-milestones/.

Listen to the podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/new-esgold-ceo-gordon-robb-unlocking-a-sustainable-and-profitable-mining-revolution--66833925.

Watch on YouTube:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eXxVvJ7M5M

Watch the first episode with ESGold Corp:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xOVn9vuzjA

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

https://esgold.com/

Montauban: https://esgold.com/montauban-gold-project/

X: https://x.com/ESGold_Corp

Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify

Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts

Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast, rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025.

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com.

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring ESGold Corp. are paid for content at Investorideas.com, part of a monthly marketing mining stock showcase (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Follow us on X @investorideas @Exploringmining

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257554

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com