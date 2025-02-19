BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenSintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is up over 87% at $5.28. Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) is up over 75% at $5.89. OSR Holdings, Inc. (OSRH) is up over 67% at $5.20. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is up over 41% at $1.53. NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is up over 26% at $2.76. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) is up over 20% at $1.76. Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) is up over 18% at $7.39. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is up over 14% at $7.98. Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is up over 14% at $2.47. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is up over 12% at $4.94. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) is up over 6% at $26.30.In the RedMovano Inc. (MOVE) is down over 36% at $3.25. Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) is down over 24% at $3.12. PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) is down over 23% at $1.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) is down over 19% at $31.88. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) is down over 19% at $4.75. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is down over 17% at $6.69. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is down over 12% at $1.40. Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) is down over 10% at $32.39. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTC) is down over 8% at $4.20. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is down over 7% at $ 8.35.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX