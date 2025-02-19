WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH, CLHB) initiated its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.For the first quarter, Clean Harbors expects adjusted EBITDA to grow 4 to 5 percent in its ES segment and be flat on a consolidated basis.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion, based on anticipated net income in a range of $376 million to $427 million, and adjusted free cash flow in a range of $430 million to $490 million.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX