Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a frontrunner in climate risk assessment and modeling, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference to be held at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions Inc., is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025, at 10:45 AM and participating in a panel at 1:45 PM. Mr. Belantis will also be attending investor meetings and participating in a panel discussion. "I am honored to present at the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference," said Mr. Belantis. "This platform provides an excellent opportunity to showcase AISIX's innovative climate risk solutions and engage with investors who are keen on Canadian-made technologies."

AISIX Solutions Inc. recently announced the launch of Wildfire 3.0, the latest evolution in its suite of wildfire prediction and risk management tools. Wildfire 3.0 integrates advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and probabilistic modeling algorithms to deliver enhanced wildfire probability, intensity, and expected loss assessments under various climatic conditions.

Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and individual Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

