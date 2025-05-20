Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) -AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (OTC Pink: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a climate risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, and Cytora, the digital risk processing platform have partnered to incorporate AISIX's wildfire data into the Cytora platform as of April 30, 2025.

The collaboration brings AISIX's wildfire intelligence into the Cytora platform, enabling commercial insurers to access timely data on wildfire risks, at a time when the threat of climate change is a key concern for businesses and new regulations mandate insurance players and their clients to disclose their exposure to climate risk.

AISIX provides wildfire data through its model, Wildfire 3.0. This model offers wildfire risk information based on geographic inputs and historical fire activity. The data is delivered via API, enabling real-time access and integration into underwriting systems, and aligns with regulatory climate disclosure frameworks such as TCFD and ISSB. This integration will equip underwriters with insights to evaluate risk across both individual submissions and entire portfolios, improving speed, accuracy and transparency in underwriting decisions.

The collaboration with AISIX's the latest integration partnership Cytora has agreed as the insurtech seeks to build one of the world's most comprehensive data ecosystems for insurers. It also follows a period of significant growth for Cytora including agreeing to a major collaboration with Chubb, and the launch of the latest version of its platform earlier this month, which leverages agentic AI to bring a new level of performance and explainability to risk assessment and underwriting processes.

Juan de Castro, COO at Cytora, said: "Climate risk factors are increasingly becoming critical components in insurance underwriting. Through our partnership with AISIX, we're making it easier for insurers to embed the latest wildfire insights directly into their workflows, empowering smarter and faster decisions with access to the most advanced data and insights available."

Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions, said: "This partnership with Cytora will give insurers the clarity and foresight needed to make informed, strategic, and sustainable underwriting decisions. As wildfire events increase in frequency and intensity, the ability to quickly assess risk at the asset level is vital. We're delighted to be working together in helping insurers build resilience in an increasingly complex risk environment."

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About Cytora

Cytora is an AI-powered platform that enables commercial insurers to process risks with greater efficiency and accuracy. Cytora digitises every incoming risk, augments it with external data sources, evaluates it against multiple rules, including appetite and priority rules, and routes it to downstream systems for automated or manual underwriting

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

