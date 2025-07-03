Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce the extension of its data licensing agreement with OctoAI Technologies Corp., the developers of the Eli Report. The renewed agreement, signed on June 26, 2025, extends the partnership for an additional year, continuing the integration of AISIX proprietary climate risk scores into Eli's real estate intelligence platform.

Under the renewed agreement, AISIX will continue to provide climate risk data including wildfire, heat, precipitation, and wind scores, for incorporation into Eli Reports for strata and condominium properties across Canada. These insights support transparency and informed decision-making for homebuyers, real estate professionals, strata councils, and insurers.

"We're excited to continue building on our successful collaboration with OctoAI," said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "The Eli Report has become a valuable tool in the real estate ecosystem, and we're proud to support their commitment to empowering property stakeholders with climate intelligence."

The original agreement, effective June 1, 2024, outlined the integration of AISIX's climate risk content into Eli's automated reports for multi-family residential buildings. This renewal ensures uninterrupted service and reflects the growing importance of environmental data in Canada's property market.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

About OctoAI Technologies Corp.

OctoAI Technologies Corp is a leader in providing automated condo document review to Realtors, buyers, owners, and property managers. Through the new Eli Condo Score widget and its flagship product, Eli Report, OctoAI serves as a resource to empower stakeholders in the real estate sector. OctoAI now also serves property managers, condo boards and strata councils, providing them with deeper insights to assist with budgets, capital planning, and identifying potential savings opportunities through its Annual Benchmark Report, and companies that serve these communities with condo intelligence.

For more information, visit www.octoai.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

