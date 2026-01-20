Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company") is announcing the 2025 review and the outlook for 2026.

AISIX Solutions Inc.'s 2025 in a nutshell:

Launch of Wildfire 3.0 dataset and API, as well as the Climate Genius dashboard.

Collaboration with MNP, Cytora, Stessa Real Estate, and Carmanah Wildfire.

Contracts with RedZone and an S&P 500 insurance company and Octo AI.

AISIX has been featured in more than 20 organic media articles across, radio, newspaper and podcasts.

3 pilot projects to evaluate the Climate Genius dashboard.

Pilot projects update:

The pilot projects to evaluate Climate Genius, AISIX's wildfire risk intelligence platform with three global insurance firms have already lead to valuable user feedback allowing for new feature developments and user interface and experience improvements. The first pilot project was completed successfully having satisfied 7 critical evaluation criteria, and it is now in negotiation phase, the second project is nearing completion of the 1 month evaluation phase, and the third project will onboard users later this week. The scoring criteria are:

Property Upload & Score Generation

Operational Relevance

Risk Assessment Value: quantified loss estimate

Analytics Compatibility

User Satisfaction

Customer Support Excellence

Fit Confidence

2026 Outlook:

AISIX Solutions enters 2026 with increased visibility and confidence given 2025 closed deals with RedZone, an S&P 500 company, and multiple pilot projects. The company expects continued revenue growth fueled by signed pilot projects and existing partnerships.

"Our outlook for 2026 is highly optimistic. Pilot project conversions to recurring revenues with major insurers is an intensive and time-consuming process, with thorough due diligence and procurement processes, but we enter the year with significant momentum having three pilot projects under negotiation," said Dr. Gio Roberti, AISIX Solution Inc.'s CEO.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the Company's products and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

