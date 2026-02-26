Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, announces it has been selected as the wildfire catastrophe modeling vendor for a 3-year engagement by a major Canadian insurance company following a competitive evaluation process.

After careful review of multiple proposals during an invite-only Request for Proposal (RFP) process, the insurer selected AISIX based on its strong understanding of project requirements and its ability to deliver a technically aligned solution tailored to the company's wildfire risk objectives.

The engagement will see AISIX deploy its advanced wildfire catastrophe modeling capabilities based on its wildfire data to support underwriting, portfolio risk management, and strategic decision-making across the insurer's operations. The contract also includes the development of new features to quantify wildfire financial losses and reinsurance metrics aligned with the client needs.

"We are honored to be selected as wildfire catastrophe modeling vendor," said Dr. Gio Roberti, AISIX's CEO. "Our team demonstrated not only the strength of our modeling framework, but also how our solution aligns with the insurer's operational, security, and architectural requirements. We look forward to delivering a successful implementation and long-term value."

The insurer has initiated legal review of the Master Services Agreement (MSA) and Statement of Work (SOW), with due diligence and security documentation to follow as part of the final contracting process. The contract terms will be disclosed once the contract is signed.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

For further information:

Dr. Gio Roberti, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the Company's products and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285417

Source: AISIX Solutions Inc.