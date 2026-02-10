Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to provide an update following its participation at the panel "Sharper Models for Sharper Risks" at CatIQ Connect 2026, Canada's leading catastrophe risk management conference.

CatIQ Connect 2026 is the Canadian conference dedicated to catastrophe risk management in Canada, took place from February 3 to 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The event brings together experts from various sectors, including insurance, government, and academia, to explore the complexities of disaster management.

AISIX experienced interest from industry stakeholders across sectors during, and following the conference, further validating the growing demand for advanced Canadian wildfire risk data. Engagement at CatIQ Connect included discussions with senior leaders and decision-makers from several of Canada's largest insurance companies, as well as representatives from government and the broader catastrophe risk ecosystem.

Dr Gio Roberti, AISIX's CEO delivered the only presentation focused entirely on wildfire modeling at the conference, underscoring the Company's commitment to deliver the best wildfire model product in Canada. "Being selected to present our latest wildfire model updates at CatIQ Connect 2026 showed that the industry needs more robust and scenario-based wildfire modeling products to model spatially correlated losses and individual fires, together with forward-looking insights, in order to properly price risks."

"The level of engagement and quality of conversations we had at CatIQ Connect reinforces the urgent need for forward-looking wildfire intelligence able to highlight locations that don't have prior fire losses," said Dr. Gio Roberti, Chief Executive Officer of AISIX. "We connected with leaders from Canada's major insurance organizations who are actively seeking better tools to understand emerging wildfire risk-particularly in regions without historical loss experience."

CatIQ's recently released 2025 catastrophe loss data highlighted a record number of fire-related catastrophe declarations, including events in provinces with no prior industry fire catastrophes, underscoring the need for forward-looking, scenario based and climate change adjusted wildfire modeling solutions such as those developed by AISIX.

AISIX continues to advance commercial discussions initiated at CatIQ Connect and remains focused on expanding adoption of its Wildfire 3.0, and Climate Genius dashboard. The Company believes the momentum from CatIQ Connect represents an important step in strengthening market awareness and accelerating customer validation within Canada's insurance and risk management sectors.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

