WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), while reporting higher fourth-quarter results, on Wednesday issued fiscal 2025 earnings view, in line with market.For fiscal 2025, OGE Energy projects consolidated earnings of $2.27 per share, within a range of $2.21 to $ 2.33 per share.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company expects to grow consolidated earnings per share annually between 5 percent and 7 percent from the midpoint of 2025's guidance range.The company forecasts earnings for OG&E, the electric company, of $2.43 per share and earnings for the holding company of a loss of $0.16 per diluted share.Further, OGE Energy's Board of Directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.42125 per share of stock, to be paid April 25, to shareholders of record on April 7.In its fourth quarter, OGE Energy's earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $101.9 million or $0.50 per share, compared with $48.2 million or $0.24 per share last year. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share.The company's revenue for the period rose 34.2 percent to $760.5 million from $566.7 million last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX