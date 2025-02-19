WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD), a real estate investment trust, Wednesday announced that President Dan Letter will succeed Hamid Moghadam as CEO.The retirement of the company's co-founder Hamid Moghadam from his CEO role will be effective January 1, 2026. Moghadam will continue as executive chairman.Dan Letter has been with Prologis since 2004 and will join the Board of Directors, with effect immediately. Most recently, Letter was global head of capital deployment.In the pre-market trading, Prologis is 1.25% less at $119.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX