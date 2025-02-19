Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
61,6461,8816:50
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2025 15:50 Uhr
ScottsMiracle-Gro: Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Supports and Partners With Community Organizations Around the Country

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation was created to support and partner with organizations to help improve our environment, enhance our communities and empower underserved youth.

Thanks to our Foundation's community partners for their efforts across the country.

Let's GroMoreGood, together.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
