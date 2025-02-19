Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2025 15:50 Uhr
151 Leser
Henkel: Business With Integrity: Why Building A Sustainable Business Starts With Trust

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2025 / Henkel:

By Pernille Lind Olsen, Forbes Councils Member

Originally published by Forbes

Pernille Lind Olsen is the President of Henkel North America.

Business is done between people, and between people, trust is the ultimate currency-a fundamental psychological element that underpins successful interactions. Trust is the key to deeper conversations about the ever-changing trends, needs and values that drive our customers' and consumers' purchasing behaviors and desire to collaborate. Therefore, trust is essential to unlocking opportunities. In fact, according to findings from a 2024 PwC study, "93% of business executives agree that building and maintaining trust improves the bottom line."

Earning trust in business is central to building sustainable relationships, and while it can take years to earn trust, it takes only seconds to lose it. Building trustful relationships requires courageous leadership, bold collaboration and ambitious, consistent action-it requires that we listen, follow up and follow through.

Continue reading here.

GETTY

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
