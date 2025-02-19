Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - AIM6 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMF.P) ("AIM6" or the "Company") and ElevateDesign Ventures Inc. ("Elevate") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 18, 2025 (the "LOI"), pursuant to which AIM6 and Elevate intend to complete a business combination or other similarly structured transaction which will constitute a reverse take-over of AIM6 (the "Transaction"). It is intended that the Transaction will be an arm's length "Qualifying Transaction" for AIM6, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Trading of the common shares of the Company has been halted and it is expected that the common shares will remain halted until completion of the Transaction. The parties intend to rename the resulting issuer Elevate Service Group upon completion of the Transaction.

A comprehensive news release will be issued by AIM6 and Elevate setting out the terms of the Transaction, which shall include information about AIM6 upon closing of the Transaction and the proposed financing of Elevate in connection with the Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing").

Overview of Elevate

Elevate is a platform for consolidating and modernizing the facility maintenance and commercial services industry, specializing in design-build, construction, recurring maintenance, infrastructure support, and essential service solutions across North America. By integrating innovative technology, data-driven operations, and a robust service delivery network, Elevate improves efficiencies for large corporate clients across retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and commercial real estate.

Elevate delivers a fully integrated service model that covers the entire facility operational lifecycle from initial construction and fit outs to long-term maintenance, emergency response, and technology enablement. With a comprehensive team of in-house technicians and licensed trades, Elevate ensures full and complete coverage of facility needs. Primary service verticals include electrical and mechanical systems, plumbing, preventative maintenance, grease interceptors and supply chain logistics. The company is built on a foundation of stable recurring revenue, operational resilience, and a scalable model designed for expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Key operating segments expand the company's capabilities and strengthen its market reach. One U.S. subsidiary specializes in custom fabrication and experiential design, delivering high-impact trade shows and events. Serving many of the same Fortune 500 clientele, the group supports client engagement and lead generation opportunities for facility services.

With a strategic focus on scaling and consolidating professional service providers across North America, Elevate is actively expanding its portfolio through organic growth and acquisitions. The company targets regulated service providers, licensed trades, and complementary verticals that strengthen its market position. Elevate targets profitable businesses with free cash flow using an efficient acquisition model. By leveraging its scalable model and data-driven operations, Elevate is poised to grow as a market leader in facility maintenance and commercial services.

Westmount Park Investments Inc., the founder and principal backer of Elevate, is the investment arm of a second-generation family office of the R. Di Battista family which has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, operating, and growing successful businesses across multiple industries.

AIM6 Ventures Inc.

AIM6 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on January 13, 2021 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM6 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that the Concurrent Financing will be completed on acceptable terms and all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

All information provided in this press release relating to Elevate has been provided by management of Elevate and has not been independently verified by management of the Company. As of the date of this press release, the Company has not entered into a definitive agreement with Elevate with respect to the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"), and readers are cautioned that there can be no assurances that a Definitive Agreement will be executed.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSXV acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement (or other applicable disclosure document) of AIM6 to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of AIM6 should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: AIM6 Ventures Inc.

