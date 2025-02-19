WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with SAUR Group, a provider of essential water distribution, wastewater treatment, and smart water solutions, to transform contract management processes through the former's advanced Generative AI capabilities.The collaboration is expected to help SAUR to unlock unprecedented efficiencies and insights, paving a way for potential contract management developments in the future.Currently, Palantir's stock is trading at $124.16, down 0.43 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX