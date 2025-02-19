Swiss Resource Capital AG Welcomes Goldshore Resources Inc. as a New Client

Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GSHR)(TSXV:SXGC)(ISIN: CA38150N1078) as a new client.

"Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Goldshore Resources Inc. as a new customer. With our many years of experience and an extensive network, we offer you a unique platform to effectively represent the company and reach your target group in a targeted manner. Our goal is to sustainably strengthen your brand in the financial world and significantly increase your reach," says Jochen Staiger, Managing Director of Swiss Resource Capital AG.

Jochen Staiger continues: "We at Swiss Resource Capital AG offer access to over 85,000 followers and work together with leading stock market portals such as Smartbroker AG and Wallstreet-Online.de as a premium partner. We maximize your reach with customized roadshows in European financial centers, exclusive commodity reports and specialized IP-TV channels such as Rohstoff-TV and Commodity-TV. Supplemented by the SRC Mining Special Situations Certificate, we offer our customers comprehensive opportunities to successfully present their projects and address investors in a targeted manner. In Swiss Resource Capital AG, Goldshore Resources Inc. has found a strong partner for communications and investor relations in the DACH region."

Michael Henrichsen, CEO and Director of Goldshore Resources Inc., said: "Goldshore Resources is pleased to further expand its presence in the DACH region through its business relationship with Swiss Resource Capital AG. Their expertise in investor relations, organizing successful road shows and their impressive reach enhancement will be instrumental in contributing to our success. We look forward to beginning our strong partnership and celebrating future successes together."

About Goldshore Resources Inc.

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company (Newmont) and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle.

About Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC")

Swiss Resource Capital AGis a leading investor relations and communications firm based in Switzerland specializing in publicly traded resource companies from Canada, the United States and Australia. With extensive industry knowledge and a strong network, the company provides effective investor relations services.

SRC supports both clients and investors with targeted communication strategies and modern digital channels. The company specializes in organizing and executing exclusive roadshows throughout Europe, enabling companies to engage directly with investors and build trust in their projects.

SRC ensures that investors are informed about the latest developments and helps resource companies maximize their visibility and reach. Overall, Swiss Resource Capital AG makes a decisive contribution to the capital market strategy of resource companies and helps them to reach their full potential.

SOURCE: Swiss Resource Capital AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire