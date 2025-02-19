Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol PWR and further listed in the US OTC Market under the symbol CPIVF announces that Mark Rodd, a leader in the hospitality and tourism industry, has joined the Advisory Board of Matnaggewinu Development Corporation (MDC). Mark will play a pivotal role in the development of a 55-acre Indigenous-owned property, guiding its transformation into a premier tourism and hospitality destination rooted in Mi'kmaq culture and tradition.

Mark Rodd is the CEO of Rodd Hotels and Resorts, Atlantic Canada's leading resort chain, operating numerous hotels across the region renowned for exceptional guest experiences and the promotion of regional tourism. With decades of experience in the hospitality sector, Mark brings a wealth of expertise in destination development, tourism strategy, and luxury resort operations. His proven track record in creating iconic tourism destinations will be invaluable in ensuring the project's long-term success and positive contribution to the local economy.

Rodd Hotels and Resorts is recognized as the premier provider of golf resorts and hotels in Atlantic Canada. Established in 1935, the company has earned numerous accolades from major golf publications, consistently ranking as the top golf resort destination in the region and the largest independently owned hotel chain in Atlantic Canada.

Sustainability and respect for the environment are cornerstones of Rodd Hotels and Resorts' operations, alongside a commitment to prioritizing employees and stakeholders, ensuring the organization's longevity and continued success.

Located on ancestral Mi'kmaq land, the 55-acre development will offer a unique blend of authentic cultural experiences, luxury accommodations, and eco-tourism, reflecting the rich history and heritage of the Mi'kmaq people. The project is part of MDC's vision to empower Indigenous communities through sustainable economic development while sharing Mi'kmaq culture with visitors from around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Mark Rodd to our advisory board," said Nowlen Augustine. "His expertise in tourism development aligns perfectly with our mission to create an inspiring destination that celebrates our Mi'kmaq heritage while fostering economic growth and cultural preservation."

The planned development will include boutique accommodations, wellness retreats, outdoor adventure activities, and cultural programs, all designed to offer visitors an immersive experience in Mi'kmaq traditions and connection to the land. The project will also prioritize environmental stewardship, ensuring the land's natural beauty and resources are protected for future generations.

Mark Rodd commented, "It's an honor to join MDC and be part of this transformative project. This development is not just about tourism-it's about building a sustainable future that respects and honors Mi'kmaq culture, while creating meaningful opportunities for the community."

About Matnaggewinu Development Corporation (MDC):

MDC is a Mi'kmaq-led organization committed to advancing economic development for Mi'kmaq communities through sustainable projects and partnerships. The corporation focuses on initiatives that preserve Mi'kmaq culture while fostering economic self-reliance and prosperity.

About Captiva Verde:

Captiva is dedicated to building partnerships that support Indigenous development and economic growth in key sectors such as real estate-based hospitality, tourism, aviation and renewable resources. Matnaggewinu is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies.







