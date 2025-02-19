Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Announces Strategic Placement with Dundee Corporation

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-brokered agreement with Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited ("Dundee"), pursuant to which Dundee has agreed to purchase 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.32 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$3,200,000 (the "Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.45 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

Dundee is a TSX-listed mineral exploration and development investment corporation. Proceeds from the Placement will be used to advance Revival Gold's ongoing project development activities and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with the Placement, Revival Gold has granted Dundee a first right of refusal, for a term of six months, to participate in any future equity financings and maintain the firm's pro-rata share in the Company. Additionally, Revival Gold and Dundee have agreed to undertake metallurgical studies utilizing proprietary technologies developed by Dundee's subsidiary, Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST").

Revival Gold has the option, exercisable in its sole discretion, to increase the size of the Placement by up to 15%, for additional aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$480,000 (the "Upsized Placement"). Upon closing of the Placement, Dundee will hold approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis (assuming completion of the Placement but excluding any additional Units issued pursuant to the Upsized Placement). Any securities issued pursuant to the Placement and the Upsized Placement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

"Dundee and its team of mining, finance, and ESG professionals, including President & CEO, Jonathan Goodman, have played key roles in the creation of some of the world's most successful precious metals businesses including Repadre Capital Corp., Dundee Precious Metals Inc. and Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. We welcome Dundee as a new strategic investor in Revival Gold and we look forward to Dundee's strategic and business input going forward", said Hugh Agro, Revival Gold President & CEO.

The Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Close is expected on or about February 28th, 2025.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold, mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing engineering and economic studies on the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

About Dundee Corporation

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

