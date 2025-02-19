WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global fashion luxury group Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), on Wednesday announced long-term financial targets.John Idol, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are optimistic about the long-term growth potential for Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors as we execute our strategic initiatives. Our powerful brands have enduring value and proven resilience, reinforcing our confidence in their ability to deliver revenue and earnings growth over time.'Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $4.4 billion, with Michael Kors revenue expected to be $3.0 billion, Versace revenues of $810 million and Jimmy Choo of $600 million.Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $4.1 billion, with Michael Kors revenue expected to be $2.75 billion, Versace revenues of $800 million and Jimmy Choo of $550 million.For the full year 2027, the company expects revenues of $4.4 billion, with Michael Kors revenue expected to be $3.0 billion, Versace revenues of $850 million and Jimmy Choo of $575 million.For the full year 2028, the company expects revenues of $4.7 billion, with Michael Kors revenue expected to be $3.2 billion, Versace revenues of $900 million and Jimmy Choo of $600 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX