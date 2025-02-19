Sanas partnership highlights Teleperformance's (TP) growth strategy of pursuing investments in advanced artificial intelligence to deliver enhanced customer experience management services to broad client base

TP becomes exclusive reseller of Sanas speech understanding technology for many of the world's biggest organizations and most valued brands

TP makes equity investment of approximately $13 million in Sanas

Close working partnership established to help enhance Sanas' speech understanding model

Regulatory News:

Global digital business services leader Teleperformance (TP) (Paris:TEP) today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Sanas, a pioneer in providing Real-Time Speech Understanding. Under the partnership, TP has acquired an equity stake in Sanas through the tech start-up's Series B funding round and will become the exclusive reseller of Sanas' technology to many of the world's largest companies and most valuable brands, spanning a wide variety of industries. Additionally, TP will work closely with Sanas to help enhance its speech understanding model for all Sanas clients. The partnership supports TP's strategy to further invest in and expand its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by integrating proprietary technologies and strategic collaborations to strengthen its position as a leader in delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that transform customer experiences.

"Our new strategic partnership with Sanas is part of our AI growth strategy that will allow us to develop and implement advanced AI tools to reinvent customer experience by bringing high-touch, high-tech solutions to clients that are simpler, faster, more empathetic and safer," said Thomas Mackenbrock, TP Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, who will serve on Sanas' customer advisory board as part of the partnership. "We are committed to advancing our AI capabilities to drive value through cutting-edge innovation to deepen human connections, and this partnership with Sanas supports that roadmap."

More Meaningful Connections at Scale

TP Experts blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer experience that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers in 300 languages and dialects to customers across 170 countries. Leveraging Sanas' patented Real-Time Speech Understanding platform allows organizations to overcome communication barriers by softening TP Experts' accents to more closely align with clear spoken English. Additionally, it helps TP Experts deliver even more exceptional customer experiences on behalf of clients by breaking down communication barriers and empowering Experts to develop more meaningful customer connections that enhance empathy and trust at scale.

Initial client programs where TP Experts have used Sanas technology have seen strong results, including a lift in customer satisfaction, an increase in first-call resolution, lower average handling time and higher sales conversion across a variety of industries.

"We believe that care is inherently human-to-human," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, President and Co-Founder of Sanas. "Our partnership with TP is a testament to Sanas' mission of empowering human connections. By combining TP's expertise with our Speech AI platform, we are strengthening the relationship between customers and agents while scaling it at an unprecedented level."

Through this collaboration, TP will also work closely with Sanas to enhance its AI platform capabilities by training the model to better adapt speech understanding for TP Experts in India, Philippines, Latin American, Africa and Asia.

ABOUT SANAS

Sanas is a leader in providing Real-Time Speech Understanding powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and free-forever Noise Cancellation. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Maxim Serebryakov, CTO Shawn Zhang, and COO Sharath Keshava Narayana. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP (TP)

TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, TP reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250219384599/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial communication department

TP

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis Laurent Poinsot

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific Nicole Miller

TP

Tel: +1 629-899-0675

tppublicaffairs@teleperformance.com