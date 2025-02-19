Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
WKN: 904533 | ISIN: US74834L1008
19.02.2025 18:26 Uhr
Quest Diagnostics: My Quest Story - Esmeralda Bonilla

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / My mom worked for Quest Diagnostics, and she always talked about what a great company it is, so I had long waited for an opportunity to also work for Quest. I actually saw three job openings for the Logistics team, and I applied for all of them to get the opportunity to work for this company. When I filled out the application, I felt the positive vibes because I knew this was my chance.

Since joining Quest, I have learned to problem solve much better. I realized there is nothing I can't figure out. But my favorite part of the job is talking to all our clients and getting to know them. I love helping people, and Quest provides me the opportunity to do that.

We have a great team. My coworkers and I work hard to always make sure specimens are delivered promptly. When I was still kind of new, I drove out to Grover Beach to make sure that the specimens got there on time. At the time, I was terrified to drive in the snow, but I overcame my fear when my coworker and I drove out there together. I have so much respect for all of my coworkers as they make sure specimens make it to their destination. We go above and beyond for doctors and clinics, which I feel makes us stand out as a lab! We provide excellent service, and we are truly always happy to help.

I also love that Quest is good to their employees. We get a yearly bonus and raises, and we have the opportunity to grow in our roles and in the company. I also have leaders who I have learned so much from, including my Group Lead, who always guides me in the right direction, as well as a Supervisor and Regional Manager who are always supportive of me. I absolutely love and am proud to work for Quest Diagnostics.

