Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 19-Feb-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants London, UK, 19 February 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder announces that it has received warrant exercise notices over 300,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value in the Company, at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share raising GBP11,250 for the Company. The exercised warrants are among those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 8 March 2024. Admission Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around Tuesday, 25 February 2025 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 223,205,900 ordinary shares of no-par value. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock +44 203 179 5300

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor, and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

