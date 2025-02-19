Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the 2025 TSX Venture 50, which is a ranking of the top fifty performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the prior year.

The 2025 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 from over 1,600 TSXV issuers. The ranking is an equal weighting of each company's performance during 2024 across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.



Brian Leeners, Homerun CEO, commented, "We are deeply honored to be recognized among the TSX Venture Top 50 companies for 2025. This achievement is a testament to Homerun Resources' unwavering commitment to innovation and growth in the materials sector. Our success in transforming raw material silica sand into critical industrial inputs has driven our market performance and also contributes to a more sustainable future. This recognition, based on our strong market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume, reflects the hard work, dedication and execution of our entire team. We're proud of how far we've come but even more excited about the road ahead as we continue to lead the way across our entire industrial vertical from raw material to final products and commercial sales."

More details can be found at the following link: tsx.com/venture50.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Advanced Materials

Operating through ownership and partnerships to control two of Brazil's premier Silica Districts with in-place logistics.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis

Developing silicon carbide and thermoelectric materials for next-generation battery solutions

Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility (365,000t/yr capacity)

Commercializing the integration of Perovskite PV on solar glass technology (PSC is at +25% solar efficiency and now commercializing globally as Tandem Solar).

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

