AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Jeep, a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (STLA), introduced the 2025 Wrangler 4xe Backcountry on Wednesday, a limited-edition model that enhances the 4xe Sahara with upgraded features and advanced off-road capabilities.The 2025 Jeep Wrangler enhances safety, connectivity, and entertainment with advanced digital features, including three months of Jeep Connect services and options for extended safety and performance packages. Over-the-air updates ensure continuous software improvements.The Uconnect 5 system introduces AppMarket, an in-vehicle hub for adventure apps like Geocaching and The Dyrt, games like Sudoku, and seamless management of connected services such as Wi-Fi hotspot, Jeep Offroad Pages Plus, and SiriusXM Radio.The Wrangler 4xe Backcountry, a limited-edition model with only 5,800 units available in North America, features a class-exclusive 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining gas and electric technology for performance without range anxiety. As the best-selling PHEV in America for four consecutive years, it offers an MSRP of $64,290 - excluding destination fee, and is available in multiple colors, including the new '41 shade for 2025.The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry builds on the 4xe Sahara's impressive features with rugged upgrades and advanced tech for off-road adventures.Key Enhancements:Off-Road Capability: Front and rear steel bumpers, rock rails, and a Mopar single-loop grille guardTires & Wheels: 275/55R20 General Grabber A/T tires on exclusive 20-inch wheelsDistinctive Styling: Unique Backcountry decals on the hood, fender, and rear swing gateTech & Convenience: Front TrailCam, GPS navigation, nine-speaker Alpine audio system, and Jeep Power Box for external power useAdventure Guides: Built-in Trails Offroad guides with over 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails, plus access to 3,000+ trails with a premium subscriptionUtility & Protection: Trailer Tow package, Mopar all-weather slush mats, auxiliary switches, and a three-piece body-color hardtopWith these additions, the Wrangler 4xe Backcountry is engineered for both off-road dominance and modern convenience.STLA is currently trading at $13.93 or 2.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX