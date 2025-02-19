WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from the University of Alberta and Georgetown University recently studied the effects of blocking mobile internet for two weeks.They found astonishing results, including improvements in mental health, self-control, and sleep, with benefits even greater than those of antidepressants.The study involved 467 iPhone users with an average age of 32 years from the U.S. and Canada. Instead of giving up their phones entirely, participants used an app to block mobile internet while still allowing calls and texts. This way, they could communicate but could not access social media or other online content.'Smartphones have drastically changed our lives and behaviors over the past 15 years, but our basic human psychology remains the same,' noted lead author Adrian Ward, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. 'Our big question was, are we adapted to deal with constant connection to everything all the time? The data suggest that we are not.'After two weeks, participants reported feeling happier and more satisfied with life. Their mental health improved significantly, and their attention span increased, comparable to reversing 10 years of cognitive decline. A focus test showed that their ability to concentrate improved as much as the difference between an average adult and someone with mild attention issues.Without constant internet access, people spend more time socializing, exercising, and being outdoors, involved in activities that naturally boost mental well-being. Sleep also improved, with participants getting about 17 extra minutes of rest each night. They also felt more in control of their behavior, as they were no longer distracted by their phones.However, only 25 percent of participants managed to keep their internet blocked for the full two weeks, showing the strong hold of smartphones in our lives. Still, even those who only partially followed the program experienced benefits, proving that simply cutting back on mobile internet use can have a positive impact.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX