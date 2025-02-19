WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $125 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $0.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $747 million from $646 million last year.Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $125 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $747 Mln vs. $646 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX