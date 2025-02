Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("Sparq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the TSX Venture 50 list in the Clean Technology and Renewable Energy sector.

TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the 50 top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Being named to the TSX Venture 50 is an incredible honor and a reflection of our company's momentum. Our share price appreciation and market cap growth underscore the strength of our strategy, execution, and confidence of our investors. We remain committed to driving innovation, delivering long term value, and building on this success."

More details on the TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Sparq can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

