WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $94.65 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $109.57 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $118.50 million or $2.06 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $615.42 million from $633.19 million last year.Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $94.65 Mln. vs. $109.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $615.42 Mln vs. $633.19 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $650 to $690 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX