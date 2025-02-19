WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $56.10 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $44.53 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.46 million or $0.37 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $713.45 million from $654.63 million last year.Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $56.10 Mln. vs. $44.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $713.45 Mln vs. $654.63 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX