Continental Tire Expands Partnership With John Galt Solutions to Drive Supply Chain Innovation and Support Growth

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced that Continental Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, is migrating to the latest version of John Galt Solutions' cloud-based Atlas Planning Platform to further its digital supply chain transformation, tackle growing market complexity, and support its continued growth. This announcement highlights Continental Tire's commitment to driving supply chain excellence and agility to deliver industry-leading customer service and advance sustainability initiatives, benefiting both its customers and shareholders.

Founded in 1871, Continental Tire develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility, with an extensive portfolio encompassing premium tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheelers, and specialty vehicles, as well as intelligent solutions for fleets and tire retailers. With thousands of unique tire sizes and configurations to meet varying customer needs, Continental Tire operates in one of the most complex and dynamic industries.

"Advanced planning technology has become essential for us to thrive in a highly dynamic, fast-changing industry," said Vince Rosacco, Director of Operations at Continental Tire the Americas LLC. "Migrating to the Atlas cloud environment is the logical next step in our supply chain planning journey. The advanced AI and machine learning capabilities of the Atlas Planning Platform allow us to stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences, anticipate trends, and ensure we can deliver the right product at the right time and place."

The tire industry faces unique challenges, from managing an extensive range of tire types - designed for varying weather conditions and traction requirements - to responding to rapidly changing consumer interests in performance, profile, and sizes. With the Atlas Planning Platform, Continental Tire gains enhanced demand planning by leveraging AI and machine learning to deliver insights, process market signals, identify trends, cluster and segment products to improve forecast accuracy. The platform enables end-to-end planning strategies, seamlessly aligning production, distribution, and inventory to efficiently meet customer needs.

Atlas' cloud-based infrastructure provides Continental Tire with agility and scalability, allowing the company to quickly adapt to changing market conditions. Additionally, advanced scenario planning capabilities, such as what-if simulations, offer valuable insights for mitigating risks and capitalizing on opportunities.

"We are thrilled to support Continental Tire's continued journey to supply chain planning excellence and ongoing growth with our Atlas Planning Platform." said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "We are a proud partner with them, and we'll continue to help them leverage innovations in planning to stay ahead of the curve, deliver exceptional service and products, and drive long-term business growth."

About Continental Tire the Americas

Based in Fort Mill, S.C., Continental Tire the Americas, LLC manufactures and distributes a complete premium line of passenger, light truck and commercial tires for original equipment and replacement markets. Our ultra-high, performance tires include award-winning technologies that focus on safety, help save money, and reduce CO2 emissions. Continental's premium products are available at leading independent tire dealers, car dealers, and mass retail companies across North America. Continental Tire is a proud supporter of AMG Driving Academy, BMW Car Club of America, BMW Performance Driving Centers, College Basketball, Gunther Werks, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, Major League Soccer (MLS), ROUSH Performance, Stadium Super Trucks, Toyota's GR Cup, Universal Technical Institute, and the USF Pro Championships.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

