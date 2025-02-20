Borussia Dortmund GmbH has secured advancement to the Champions League Round of 16 following a goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon, capitalizing on their previous 3-0 victory. While the team's performance before 80,300 spectators showed signs of uncertainty, including a missed penalty in the 59th minute, the qualification represents a significant milestone for the company's market position. The stock responded positively to this development, showing a notable uptick of 1.6 percent to €3.24 in XETRA trading, with trading volume reaching 96,733 shares and touching a daily high of €3.26.

Financial Outlook

The company's financial trajectory appears promising, with recent quarterly results demonstrating a substantial 34.16 percent revenue increase to €137.19 million compared to the previous year. The upcoming draw on Friday will determine whether the team faces OSC Lille or Aston Villa in the next round, both considered manageable opponents despite current form concerns. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an average price target of €6.00 per share, with an anticipated dividend increase to €0.070 per share for the current year.

Ad

Fresh Borussia Dortmund GmbH information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Borussia Dortmund GmbH analysis...