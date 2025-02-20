NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK), a German packaging and bottling machine maker, reported Thursday higher profit in its fiscal 2024, with strong growth in revenues.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company said its Executive Board is confident overall, and forecasts consolidated revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent with an improved EBITDA margin of 10.2 percent to 10.8 percent.On the basis of increasing revenue, an ongoing disciplined price strategy and continued implementation of the efficiency and cost optimisation measures, Krones said it aims to improve profitability again this year compared to 2024.Fiscal 2024 consolidated net income climbed 23.4 percent to 277.2 million euros from last year's 224.6 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 8.77 euros from previous year's 7.11 euros.Earnings before taxes or EBT climbed 22.9 percent from the previous year to 381.6 million euros, and EBT margin climbed to 7.2 percent from previous year's 6.6 percent.EBITDA went up by 17.5 percent year on year, to 537.1 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 10.1 percent from 9.7 percent last year.Revenue in 2024 exceeded the five billion euro mark for the first time and increased by 12.1 percent to 5.29 billion euros from last year's 4.72 billion euros.Krones increased its order intake by 1.6 percent to 5.46 billion euros. At 4.29 billion euros as of the end of 2024, the order backlog was up 4.1 percent on the previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX