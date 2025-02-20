THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon Ltd. (AGN.L), a financial services holding company, reported that its net result for fiscal year 2024 was 676 million euros compared to negative 199 million euros in the previous year.Annual operating results were 1.485 billion euros compared to 1.498 billion euros in the prior year.Lard Friese, Aegon CEO, said, 'In 2024, we continued to make good progress with our transformation and are on track to meet the 2025 targets we laid out at our 2023 Capital Markets Day (CMD). We will provide an update on our strategy and new group targets at our next CMD on December 10, 2025, in London.'Aegon set a target for dividend growth to around 0.40 euros per common share over 2025. The Board of Directors will propose a final dividend for 2024 of 0.19 euros per common share at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 12, 2025.If approved, and in combination with the interim dividend of 0.16 euros per share paid over the first half of 2024, Aegon's total dividend over 2024 will amount to 0.35 euros per common share. This represents an increase of 0.05 euros or 17% compared with the total dividend per common share over 2023. The record date for the dividend will be June 17, 2025, and the dividend will be payable as of July 7, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX