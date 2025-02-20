CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against some major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.6375 against the euro and more than a 2-week high of 0.9057 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6435 and 0.9029, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to a 3-day high of 0.6372 from an early 6-day low of 0.6328.The aussie edged up to 1.1136 against the NZ dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.1123.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.60 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie, 0.65 against the greenback and 1.13 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX