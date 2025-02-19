Anzeige
Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 and Declares a Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.29 per share compared to net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2024 were $124.2 million compared to $125.4 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $13.4 million or $1.58 per share compared to net earnings of $14.7 million or $1.72 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024 were $509.5 million compared to $512.8 million last year.

Goodfellow achieved a stable overall performance in 2024 sustained by infrastructure projects and some promising signs from residential housing starts. However, consumer confidence was characterized overall as cautious and restrained as a result of high inflation and interest rates. Despite these challenges, the Company capitalized on its diversified operations and broad customer base across Canada and the United States to maintain its market presence. In the third quarter of 2024, Goodfellow completed strategic asset acquisitions in the United States, representing an important investment in the wholesale distribution of lumber both domestically and for export markets. With evolving geopolitical conditions, this new U.S.-based distribution network positions Goodfellow for future growth.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.25 per share payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Years ended
November 30
2024		November 30
2023
$$
Sales 509,541 512,821
Expenses
Cost of goods sold387,796400,461
Selling, administrative and general expenses101,302 89,841
Net financial costs2,379 2,429
491,477 492,731
Earnings before income taxes18,064 20,090
Income taxes4,6955,402
Net earnings13,369 14,688
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation
net of taxes of $1,984 ($984 in 2023)		5,1032,531
Total comprehensive income18,47217,219
Net earnings per share - Basic and Diluted1.581.72
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs at
November 30
2024		November 30
2023
$$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash5,314 28,379
Trade and other receivables56,60153,674
Income taxes receivable6,634 6,286
Inventories131,28498,473
Prepaid expenses4,047 4,215
Total Current Assets203,880191,027
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment43,88332,761
Intangible assets896 1,487
Right-of-use assets19,936 11,354
Defined benefit plan asset21,925 15,347
Other assets1,336777
Total Non-Current Assets87,976 61,726
Total Assets291,856252,753
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness5,913-
Trade and other payables49,02837,620
Provision930 2,789
Current portion of lease liabilities6,271 4,732
Total Current Liabilities62,14245,141
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities15,203 8,497
Deferred income taxes8,3034,112
Total Non-Current Liabilities23,506 12,609
Total Liabilities85,648 57,750
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital9,309 9,379
Retained earnings196,899185,624
206,208195,003
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity291,856252,753
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Years ended
November 30
2024		November 30
2023
$$
Operating Activities
Net earnings13,36914,688
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment4,1883,311
Intangible assets591 602
Right-of-use assets4,787 4,697
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(183)(139)
Accretion expense on provision- 271
Provision(1,859)(397)
Income taxes4,695 5,402
Interest expense1,077 996
Interest on lease liabilities768 431
Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense509 (212)
Other46 24
27,988 29,674
Changes in non-cash working capital items(24,102)24,213
Interest paid(1,918)(1,367)
Income taxes paid(2,836)(9,552)
(28,856)13,294
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (868)42,968
Financing Activities
Payment of lease liabilities(5,170)(5,350)
Redemption of shares(892)(456)
Dividends paid(6,375)(8,539)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (12,437)(14,345)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(15,690)(3,836)
Decrease in intangible assets-7
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment576 147
Other assets(559)18
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (15,673)(3,664)
Net change in cash (outflow)(28,978)24,959
Cash beginning of year28,379 3,420
Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year(599)28,379
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash5,31428,379
Bank overdraft(5,913)-
(599)28,379
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
$$$
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419177,360186,779
Net earnings-14,68814,688
Other comprehensive income-2,5312,531
Total comprehensive income-17,21917,219
Dividend-(8,539)(8,539)
Redemption of Shares(40)(416)(456)
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379185,624195,003
Net earnings -13,36913,369
Other comprehensive income-5,1035,103
Total comprehensive income -18,47218,472
Dividend -(6,375)(6,375)
Redemption of Shares (70)(822)(892)
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309196,899206,208
From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com

