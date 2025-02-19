Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.29 per share compared to net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2024 were $124.2 million compared to $125.4 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $13.4 million or $1.58 per share compared to net earnings of $14.7 million or $1.72 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024 were $509.5 million compared to $512.8 million last year.

Goodfellow achieved a stable overall performance in 2024 sustained by infrastructure projects and some promising signs from residential housing starts. However, consumer confidence was characterized overall as cautious and restrained as a result of high inflation and interest rates. Despite these challenges, the Company capitalized on its diversified operations and broad customer base across Canada and the United States to maintain its market presence. In the third quarter of 2024, Goodfellow completed strategic asset acquisitions in the United States, representing an important investment in the wholesale distribution of lumber both domestically and for export markets. With evolving geopolitical conditions, this new U.S.-based distribution network positions Goodfellow for future growth.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.25 per share payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Years ended November 30

2024 November 30

2023 $ $ Sales 509,541 512,821 Expenses Cost of goods sold 387,796 400,461 Selling, administrative and general expenses 101,302 89,841 Net financial costs 2,379 2,429 491,477 492,731 Earnings before income taxes 18,064 20,090 Income taxes 4,695 5,402 Net earnings 13,369 14,688 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation

net of taxes of $1,984 ($984 in 2023) 5,103 2,531 Total comprehensive income 18,472 17,219 Net earnings per share - Basic and Diluted 1.58 1.72

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at November 30

2024 November 30

2023 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 5,314 28,379 Trade and other receivables 56,601 53,674 Income taxes receivable 6,634 6,286 Inventories 131,284 98,473 Prepaid expenses 4,047 4,215 Total Current Assets 203,880 191,027 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 43,883 32,761 Intangible assets 896 1,487 Right-of-use assets 19,936 11,354 Defined benefit plan asset 21,925 15,347 Other assets 1,336 777 Total Non-Current Assets 87,976 61,726 Total Assets 291,856 252,753 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 5,913 - Trade and other payables 49,028 37,620 Provision 930 2,789 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,271 4,732 Total Current Liabilities 62,142 45,141 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 15,203 8,497 Deferred income taxes 8,303 4,112 Total Non-Current Liabilities 23,506 12,609 Total Liabilities 85,648 57,750 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9,309 9,379 Retained earnings 196,899 185,624 206,208 195,003 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 291,856 252,753

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



Years ended

November 30

2024 November 30

2023 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 13,369 14,688 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 4,188 3,311 Intangible assets 591 602 Right-of-use assets 4,787 4,697 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (183) (139) Accretion expense on provision - 271 Provision (1,859) (397) Income taxes 4,695 5,402 Interest expense 1,077 996 Interest on lease liabilities 768 431 Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense 509 (212) Other 46 24 27,988 29,674 Changes in non-cash working capital items (24,102) 24,213 Interest paid (1,918) (1,367) Income taxes paid (2,836) (9,552) (28,856) 13,294 Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (868) 42,968 Financing Activities Payment of lease liabilities (5,170) (5,350) Redemption of shares (892) (456) Dividends paid (6,375) (8,539) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (12,437) (14,345) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (15,690) (3,836) Decrease in intangible assets - 7 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 576 147 Other assets (559) 18 Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (15,673) (3,664) Net change in cash (outflow) (28,978) 24,959 Cash beginning of year 28,379 3,420 Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year (599) 28,379 Cash position is comprised of: Cash 5,314 28,379 Bank overdraft (5,913) - (599) 28,379

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net earnings - 14,688 14,688 Other comprehensive income - 2,531 2,531 Total comprehensive income - 17,219 17,219 Dividend - (8,539) (8,539) Redemption of Shares (40) (416) (456) Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003 Net earnings - 13,369 13,369 Other comprehensive income - 5,103 5,103 Total comprehensive income - 18,472 18,472 Dividend - (6,375) (6,375) Redemption of Shares (70) (822) (892) Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208