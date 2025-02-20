Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Apellis and Sobi Announce EMA Validation of Indication Extension Application for Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) for C3G and Primary IC-MPGN

WALTHAM, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) and Sobi® (STO:SOBI) today announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated an indication extension application for Aspaveli® (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN), which are rare, chronic kidney diseases with no approved treatments.

"C3G and IC-MPGN are severe and life-threatening kidney conditions, often leading to kidney failure and requiring a kidney transplant or dialysis for life," said Lydia Abad-Franch, M.D., head of R&D and medical affairs and chief medical officer at Sobi. "With no approved treatments currently available, this important milestone reflects our dedication to improving outcomes for those affected by these rare kidney conditions."

The submission includes positive data from the Phase 3 VALIANT study. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 68% (p<0.0001) proteinuria reduction in pegcetacoplan-treated patients compared to placebo at Week 26. Results were consistent across all subgroups, including disease type, age, and transplant status.

Additionally, pegcetacoplan-treated patients achieved stabilization of kidney function (nominal p=0.03), as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate, and a substantial proportion of patients achieved a reduction in C3c staining intensity (nominal p<0.0001). Pegcetacoplan showed favorable safety and tolerability, consistent with its established profile.

"There is an urgent need for an approved treatment for C3G and IC-MPGN that can prolong kidney function," said Jeffrey Eisele, Ph.D., chief development officer at Apellis. "The EMA validation leads us one step closer toward potentially bringing this treatment to European patients in need. Additionally, we continue to advance the regulatory process in the U.S., with a potential launch of pegcetacoplan for C3G and IC-MPGN in the second half of 2025, if approved."

Aspaveli first received a marketing authorization from the European Commission in 2021 for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

About the VALIANT Study

The VALIANT Phase 3 study (NCT05067127) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-center study designed to evaluate pegcetacoplan efficacy and safety in 124 patients who are 12 years of age and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN. It is the largest single trial conducted in these populations and the only study to include adolescent and adult patients with native and post-transplant kidneys. Study participants were randomized to receive pegcetacoplan or placebo twice weekly for 26 weeks. Following this 26-week randomized controlled period, patients are able to proceed to a 26-week open-label phase in which all patients receive pegcetacoplan. The primary endpoint of the study was the log transformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at Week 26 compared to baseline.

About C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and Primary Immune-Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN)

C3G and primary IC-MPGN are rare and debilitating kidney diseases that can lead to kidney failure. Excessive C3c deposits are a key marker of disease activity, which can lead to kidney inflammation, damage, and failure. There are no treatments that target the underlying cause of these diseases. Approximately 50% of people living with C3G and IC-MPGN suffer from kidney failure within five to 10 years of diagnosis, requiring a burdensome kidney transplant or lifelong dialysis.1 Additionally, 90% of patients who previously received a kidney transplant will experience disease recurrence.2 The diseases are estimated to affect 5,000 people in the United States and up to 8,000 in Europe.3

About Pegcetacoplan in Rare Diseases

Pegcetacoplan is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, a part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is under investigation for rare diseases across nephrology and hematology. Pegcetacoplan is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) as EMPAVELI®/Aspaveli® in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally.

About the Apellis and Sobi Collaboration

Apellis and Sobi have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Sobi has exclusive ex-U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan, and Apellis has exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and worldwide commercial rights for ophthalmological pegcetacoplan, including for geographic atrophy.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Sobi®

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans to submit applications for regulatory approval for the treatment of patients with C3G and IC-MPGN. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether systemic pegcetacoplan will receive approval for those indications from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies when expected or at all; and any other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Apellis' Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media:

Lissa Pavluk

media@apellis.com

617-977-6764

Investors:

Meredith Kaya

meredith.kaya@apellis.com

617-599-8178

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

References

1. C3 glomerulopathy. National Institute of Health, Genetics Home Reference. https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/c3-glomerulopathyresources. Accessed November 21, 2019.

2. Tarragón, B, et al. C3 Glomerulopathy Recurs Early after Kidney Transplantation in Serial Biopsies Performed within the First 2 Years after Transplantation. Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. August 2024; 19(8)1005-1015. doi: 10.2215/CJN.0000000000000474.

3. Data on file using literature consensus.